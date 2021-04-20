Watch
Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic back at the Board of Elections starting Tuesday

After a successful test run, the Hamilton County Board of Elections will once again be hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Tuesday until Friday.
Vaccine
Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 20, 2021
NORWOOD, Ohio — After a successful test run, the Hamilton County Board of Elections will once again be hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Tuesday until Friday.

“We piloted a no-appointment clinic and it was an overwhelming success,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. "Offering no-appointment clinics should capture some of the folks who have waited to schedule their vaccine."

The vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you don't need to register or make an appointment to get one.

The number of vaccines available each day will vary. Initially, the clinic gave out about 400 vaccines, so officials hope they will be able to give out at least that many each day.

Officials said if the clinic runs out of doses before people can get them, people can come back the next day, or they can schedule an appointment using the ArmorVax app. Instructions for downloading the app can be found here.

The clinic is located at 2300 Wall St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

