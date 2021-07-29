Tri-State crowds split on mask wearing despite new CDC guidance

It’s the second time in as many weeks that the ICON music center hosted a concert – Wednesday night, Foo Fighters took to the stage.

Another change – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their mask guidance, recommending they be worn indoors in areas of the country where COVID-19 is surging. Several fans in line for the show brought face coverings.

“You can save a lot of lives by just masking up,” concertgoer John Stephenson said. “I don’t want to get it. They say people who have even been vaccinated can get it. It’s a little rough on you and my life is too important and I have too many things going on to take the risk.”

This week’s concert was held in the outdoor venue, which brought relief to some who could social distance if they wanted to.

“It makes me a little comfortable,” concert attendee Karrington Martin said. “Still a little anxious but not anxious enough to not be here.”

Across the river in Kentucky, the weekly Party on the Purple event, the mask guidance change didn’t alter the way some people feel about going out in public.

“I do feel pretty comfortable,” Party on the Purple guest Holly McKnight said. “Not sure if I agree with the masks if they truly work or not, but I will wear one if that’s what CDC says we should do.”

