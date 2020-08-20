Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Study: Craft distillers see sales evaporate amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Jaime Windon/AP
In this Feb. 28, 2020 photo released by Jaime Windon, bottles of alcohol, including Lyon rum, are displayed. Windon Distilling, a Maryland-based producer of Lyon Rum, is among the many craft distillers taking an economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released Thursday, Aug. 20 estimates that craft distillers will see an estimated 41% of their sales — worth more than $700 million — evaporate because of the pandemic. (Jaime Windon via AP)
Virus Outbreak Craft Distillers
Posted at 3:13 PM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 15:14:02-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For five months, no rum has flowed for visitors at Jaime Windon’s distillery in Maryland.

That's dried up a crucial part of her revenue stream as her tasting room remains shuttered by the coronavirus.

Like other craft distillers, her Windon Distilling business relied heavily on sales from people who ventured in to sample the products and take home a bottle or two.

A new study says the small, independent producers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. It says craft distillers have seen an estimated 41% — more than $700 million — loss of sales since the pandemic hit.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Watch local news, anytime. Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.