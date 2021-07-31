State reports over 1,000 new COVID cases for 5th day in a row

Today is the fifth day in a row the state has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases on Saturday, bringing the current case average up to 726 cases per day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,129,277 cases.

In the past day, the ODH recorded 25 hospitalizations. Currently, 625 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 41% increase in the past week and a 168% increase in the past 21 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 62,000 hospitalizations.

Just over 11,000 people started their COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,765,696 people, or 49.33% of the population. The ODH also reported that 7,132 people completed the vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,388,509 people, or just over 46% of the state’s population.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks for people, including vaccinated people, indoors in response to growing COVID-19 infection rates, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County shared its support for the guidance.

“Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent surges in new infections which could increase COVID-19-related illness and death and stress healthcare capacity,” a release from Public Health said.

Public Health said that the vaccine is another way to prevent spreading COVID and encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

To find a vaccine provider, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.