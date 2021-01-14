St. Elizabeth, HealthPoint and NKY Health starting Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

The Northern Kentucky Health Department, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and HealthPoint Family Care will start administering COVID-19 vaccines Friday to individuals in vaccine Phase 1B, which includes people age 70 or older and K-12 school personnel in the region.

People age 70 or older who live and/or work in Boone, Campbell, Grant or Kenton counties can schedule a St. Elizabeth vaccination appointment online here.

"When considering where to receive your vaccine, remember that the COVID vaccine requires two doses, and the first and second doses of the vaccine must be provided by the same organization," read a release from St. Elizabeth Thursday evening.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available for Phase 1B individuals at HealthPoint and Northern Kentucky Health Department locations. Find information about scheduling an appointment online here, or, starting Tuesday, schedule an appointment by phone at (859) 363-2120.

St. Elizabeth is working with public and parochial school districts in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties to schedule vaccine appointments at designated clinics for K-12 personnel willing to receive a vaccine. The healthcare system said vaccinations for school personnel are being scheduled internally within school districts, and vaccines will be administered over the next few weeks.

For your vaccination appointment, be sure to bring:

A form of identification to confirm age and residence, like a driver's license, or a federal, state or military ID.

A form of identification that verifies residence and employer, like an employee badge, a letter from your employer, a pay stub or other official document.

People who arrive at clinics without an appointment or who make an appointment but don't qualify for Kentucky’s Phase 1A or 1B requirements will not be vaccinated, officials said.

As of Wednesday, NKY Health reports nearly 8,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the region so far.

