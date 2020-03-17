Source tells LEX 18 that Derby could be postponed until later this year

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions at the end of this story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby, historically held on the first Saturday in May, could see a new date for the run for the roses.

The Run for the Roses could be held on a date later this year, a source tells WCPO media partner LEX18. Churchill Downs will make an announcement Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the Derby.

The first spoke in the triple-crown has been run every year on the first Saturday in May, with the exception of the 1945 race. That was postponed due to World War II.

The Kentucky Derby would join the NCAA tournament and the NCAA in canceling events due to the novel coronavirus.

The announcement will also affect the Kentucky Oaks, which runs the Friday before Derby.

"We have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year," wrote Churchill Downs officials in an online statement. "We thank you for your patience and are committed to providing regular communication and transparency as we move forward. This is not a decision we take lightly and we expect to have an update about the Kentucky Derby and additional information on our upcoming Spring Meet in the coming week."

