Slowly, surely, US houses of worship emerge from lockdown

LM Otero/AP
Children look on from a sunroof as organizers prepared to give them candy during an Eid al-Fitr drive through celebration outside a closed mosque in Plano, Texas, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Many Muslims in America are navigating balancing religious and social rituals with concerns over the virus as they look for ways to capture the Eid spirit this weekend. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-24 20:27:52-04

On the same weekend that President Donald Trump declared houses of worship are essential, pastors and congregants from some of those churches are cautiously returning to their sanctuaries.

In Kentucky and Texas, several held services for the first time in weeks, while practicing social distancing and providing masks for worshipers.

Those services come on the same day that Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr -- the feast of breaking the fast -- that marks the end of Ramadan.

A festive time for children, many mosques are holding drive-through celebrations to maintain distancing.

Many churches say they plan to open next Sunday.

