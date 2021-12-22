Ohio sets daily COVID case record for second straight day

For the second day in a row, Ohio set its record for COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

The state added 12,864 cases on Wednesday, surpassing the record 12,502 cases reported on Tuesday. The only times Ohio has reported more cases is when including backlog cases or multi-day cases following a holiday.

Ohio is averaging 8,639 cases a day in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the past week, the state’s average is 10,243 cases a day.

There were 4,778 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio Tuesday, including 1,204 in ICUs and 757 on ventilators, according to ODH.

One in four hospital patients and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Coronavirus patients have increased by 1% in the last week and 22% in the past three weeks. The state’s ICUs have seen a 3% increase in COVID patients in the past week and a 21% increase in the last three weeks.

In the past 60 days COVID patients are up 83% in Ohio’s hospitals and up 60% in ICUs, according to OHA.

Daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions dropped slightly Wednesday, but were still above Ohio’s 21-day average. The stated reported 492 daily hospitalizations compared to its 21-day average of 329 hospitalizations a day, according to ODH. Ohio added 41 ICU admissions in the last day and is averaging 34 ICU admissions a day in the last 21 days.

As of Wednesday, 59.35% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 69.66% of adults and 63.08% of residents ages 5 and older, according to the state health department. More than 54.5% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 64.71% of adults and 62.65% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 6.93 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.39 million have finished the vaccine series. More than 2.46 million people in Ohio have received an additional vaccine dose, including 44,553 people getting a booster shot in the last day.