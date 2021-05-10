Ohio reports fewest number of daily cases in 3 weeks for second-straight day

For the second day in a row, Ohio reported its fewest number of daily coronavirus cases in 21 days.

The state reported 713 cases on Monday, compared to 794 on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The last time Ohio record fewer than 1,000 daily cases on back-to-back days was last Sunday (985 cases) and Monday (995 cases).

Monday’s daily case number is nearly half of Ohio’s 21-day average or 1,405 cases a day.

Hospitalizations were also well under the state’s average on Monday.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 87 hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 114. It’s the fourth-straight day Ohio reported fewer than 100 daily hospitalizations.

As of Monday, Ohio had 1,002 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, according to ODH. It’s the fewest number reported in two weeks and sixth consecutive day the number of hospitalized COVID patients decreased in Ohio.

The state also reported 18 ICU admissions on Monday. It was just above the 21-day average of 13.

More than 4,863,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, and more than 4,188,000 people have received two doses.