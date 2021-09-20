Watch
Ohio reports 4,428 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 22:02:04-04

Ohio reported 4,428 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The 21-day average is 6,443 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 79 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,522 current hospitalizations.

Three new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average of new ICU patients is 20 patients.

ohio covid sept 19 2021.jpeg
COVID-19 key indicators for the state of Ohio on Sept. 18, 2021.

The state recorded 6,716 cases Saturday and 8,447 cases Friday, the second-highest daily case number reported in the past three weeks. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.

More than 53% of Ohioans had started a COVID-19 vaccination, or more than 6.23 million people. More than 49% of Ohioans had completed their shots, or more than 5.76 million people.

