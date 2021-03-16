Menu

Gov. DeWine: All Ohioans 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29

People 40 and older eligible on Friday
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 10:50:10-04

All adult Ohioans will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday.

Starting Friday Ohioans, ages 40 and older as well as those with certain medical conditions will be eligible to received the coronavirus vaccine.

Those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease or obesity will also be eligible starting Friday, according to the Journal-News.

DeWine announced the expansion in the state’s vaccine rollout Tuesday morning at the state’s first long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland.

“It’s a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated,” the governor said.

DeWine said an expected increase in Ohio’s vaccine shipments is part of the reason for the expansion.

The state received 400,000 vaccines this week and is expected to receive another 400,000 next week. The federal government has indicated that the week of March 29 Ohio will see a “significant increase” in vaccine shipments, DeWine said.

An estimated 1.5 million Ohioans will be eligible starting Friday under the additional eligibility announced Tuesday.

