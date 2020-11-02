NKU announces no spectators at men's, women's basketball games through the end of the year

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — There will be no spectators allowed at men's or women's Norse basketball games through Dec. 31 due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Northern Kentucky University announced in a statement Monday afternoon.

The school cited their commitment to keep students, faculty and fans safe and healthy as its reason for not allowing fans to view the games in person.

Campbell and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky currently sit in the "red zone" designation of Kentucky's COVID-19 rating system.

The university moved most classes to remote learning Oct. 30.