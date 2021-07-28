New CDC mask guidance applies to Butler, Clinton counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on Tuesday recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing face masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging. That applies to several regional counties.

Those counties are Butler, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of the country with “substantial” or “high” levels of transmission. According to the CDC website, while much of Ohio is experiencing only a moderate level of transmission, six local counties fall in the substantial transmission category, as of the latest data.

In its announcement, the CDC cited new information about the Delta variant’s ability to spread among some vaccinated people.

Also yesterday, Ohio reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly two months.