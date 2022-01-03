National Guard-supported COVID-19 test site coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Governor Mike DeWine is expanding the state's COVID-19 testing, with support from the National Guard, to include 9 new locations throughout the state, including Cincinnati.

The new locations will open later this week, but DeWine did not announce which day.

On Monday, Ohio reported 6,177 hospitalizations from COVID-19 — the highest the state has seen since the start of the pandemic.

"As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state's response," said DeWine in a press release. "I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve."

The 9 new testing sites will be supported by 300 members of the Ohio National Guard and will be operated in partnership with local hospitals and health networks.

Until Monday's announcement, the National Guard-supported testing sites were only available in Cleveland, Akron and Columbus.