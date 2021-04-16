Mercy Health West sponsors pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by Mercy Health West will be in place Friday at the Beacon of Christ Church on Harrison Avenue.

The clinic runs from noon until 4:30 p.m., and spaces are still available to those who want to get a vaccine. The clinic will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled for May, 7.

Anyone who needs help with transportation to the clinic can call the United Way at 2-1-1.

Ohioans under the age of 18 must come to the clinic with a parent or guardian in order to be vaccinated.

To sign-up for the clinic, click here.