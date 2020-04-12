Kentucky Kroger stores to provide COVID-19 testing with 48-hour turnaround

A small number of Kentucky Kroger locations will begin providing some patients with free, quick-turnaround testing for COVID-19 in the next several weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon.

“It’s Easter, so I wanted to make sure I had some good news for you,” he said.

Tests won’t be available for everyone. Beshear said they will be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, people over the age of 65 and people who have chronic health conditions. Although testing is free, all patients must schedule appointments online before going in.

The first testing location will open in Frankfort during the coming week and provide testing between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Beshear predicted three more would arrive within two weeks, each testing 250 people each day, and the new service would eventually allow the state to test 20,000 people by the end of May.

According to Beshear, the state government had been working with Kroger for weeks to finalize the deal.