DeWine: Ohio to end $300 weekly federal jobless benefit June 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that effective June 26, Ohio will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which allows people collecting jobless benefits to receive an extra $300 weekly. The federal program is set to end in September.

With the state’s economy now in recovery and with Ohio’s unemployment rate “significantly” under the national average -- 4.7% in Ohio, 6% nationwide -- DeWine said the weekly benefit is slowing recovery as jobs go unfilled. The state will stop participating in late June to allow Ohioans time to find work, he said.

“If you look at why jobs are not being filled -- I’m sure it’s multiple reasons -- but whenever you go in and the market is distorted in that sense, you have certain consequences," DeWine said Thursday. "And you can do that and should do that when you’re in the crisis. We’re coming out of the crisis, economically. We still have COVID, but we have a way to deal with it today."

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added that many small businesses in Ohio are now struggling to fill job openings.

“All of the data shows that there are an ample number of jobs available... Individuals that had hesitancy before can now get the vaccine,” Husted said.

On Thursday, the state also began mobilizing vaccination resources to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children 12 years and older, following FDA and CDC approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 inoculation for that age group.

DeWine said there are hundreds of locations where children over 12 can now receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Those sites can be found here or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

As of Thursday, more than 4.9 million Ohioans have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 4.2 million vaccines completed.

Ohio is now seeing 119 COVID-19 cases out of 100,000 people statewide, and hospitalizations have dropped at least 75% since vaccines started.

"Ohioans have done a fantastic job protecting each other, protecting our families and protecting ourselves," DeWine said.