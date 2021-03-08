New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky decline for 8 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. — New COVID-19 cases and test positivity have declined over the last eight weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

Case numbers now are similar to September before the second surge in new cases. Kentucky's positivity rate is now 4.06%.

Kentucky reported 331 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the lowest case count since Sept. 14, as well as 10 deaths, including a 76-year-old man from Boone County.

Since last March, 411,040 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,829 have died of the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. Currently, 539 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 161 people in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.

NKY Health reports 928 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, and 38,160 people have recovered from the virus Monday. Since the pandemic began, 272 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus. Track the spread on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Kentucky has vaccinated more than 830,842 individuals against COVID-19, and 25% of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose. Officials hope to double the number of people vaccinated by April. Kentucky now has 567 COVID-19 vaccine locations across the state.

On Monday, the CDC announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can safely gather indoors without masks, but it recommends against holding large events and traveling. The CDC also recommends masking up in public, regardless of vaccine.

"When you are out in public settings, whether you are vaccinated or not, the CDC is still asking everyone and urging everyone to please wear your mask, socially distance, practice your hand hygiene and cough hygiene," said Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Watch a replay of the briefing below: