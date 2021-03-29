LIVE: Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on Kentucky's COVID-19 response Monday at 4 p.m.

Starting Monday, all Kentuckians 40 and older are eligible to get their COVID shot. As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, vaccinations in Kentucky continue to accelerate.

The governor has also pledged that every Kentuckian 16 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine starting by April 12. Beshear said it could take until the end of May to vaccinate all Kentuckians but promised that everyone who wants a vaccine can get one by May 31.

Since doses first arrived in December, Kentucky has vaccinated more than 1.3 million individuals against COVID-19.

Even as neighboring Indiana announced its mask mandate will expire April 6, Beshear said he plans to renew Kentucky’s mask mandate until it is safe to lift it.

“I do see a future where we won’t have a mask mandate. As soon as it’s safe, I look forward to lifting it. We are not gonna be wearing these forever,” Beshear said.

“Let’s not quit early -- it is so close, and let’s not stop protecting each other until we get to the point where it’s safe."

COVID-19 trends down in Kentucky

For 10 consecutive weeks, Kentucky has seen new cases of COVID-19 in decline. The state's test positivity rate has also fallen in recent weeks to 2.88%.

Since last March, 425,024 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,031 have died of the virus. Currently, 403 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 106 people in intensive care units and 49 on ventilators.

NKY Health reports 461 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, and 39,822 people have recovered from the virus Monday. Since the pandemic began, 390 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus. Track the spread on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

