LIVE: Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on Kentucky's coronavirus response Thursday at 4 p.m.

Kentucky has paused usage of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 per CDC guidance after a handful of people began experiencing blood clots believed to have been caused by that vaccine.

Kentucky received 210,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, 60,000 of which were received just last week. Beshear did not specify how man doses had been administered, but no side effects from the vaccine have been reported in Kentucky.

Beshear said Kentuckians with an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than four to five days out should hold the appointment in case the vaccine is allowed to be administered again. Anyone with an appointment in the next few days should reach out to their provider.

Ky. sets vaccination goal to lift capacity limits

Earlier this week, Beshear pledged to lift some capacity restrictions for venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

If Kentucky meets that goal, capacity limits for venues and events up to 1,000 attendants would be lifted, and the curfew for restaurants and businesses would end. Masking and social distancing requirements would still be in effect.

So far, Kentucky has vaccinated more than 1.6 million individuals against COVID-19, and all Kentuckians 16 and older are now eligible to receive their shot. Beshear said it could take roughly four to six weeks to reach the vaccination goal, and Kentucky now has about 880,000 vaccinations to go.

"We could get more than halfway of the distance left to get to our 2.5 million vaccinated challenge and lift restrictions this week if everybody would go out and sign up," Beshear said. "The doses are there."

Since March 1, businesses have been limited to 60% indoor capacity, and they are still required to enforce the state's mask mandate and social distancing measures. Bars and restaurants must also observe last call at midnight and close by 1 a.m.

Kentucky continues to monitor coronavirus "variants of concern," which health officials believe are able to spread faster. Kentucky has identified 111 cases of the B117 variant statewide, including 20 cases in Kenton County, 10 in Boone County and eight in Campbell County as of last week.

Kentucky continues to see a plateau in new COVID-19 cases, with cases declining slightly this week. The state's test positivity rate has risen to 3.33%, the highest rate seen in the last month.

Active cases are declining in Kentucky prisons, according to Justice Cabinet Sec. J. Michael Brown. About 68% of the 6,600 people inside prisons have been vaccinated, as well as 50% of staff.

Since March 2020, 434,922 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,285 have died of the virus. Currently, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 115 people in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

NKY Health reports 522 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, and 40,475 people have recovered from the virus Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 432 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus. Track the spread on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

