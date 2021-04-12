LIVE: Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on Kentucky's coronavirus response Monday at 4 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Beshear pledged to lift some capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 shot. Since March 1, businesses have been limited to 60% indoor capacity, and they are still required to enforce the state's mask mandate and social distancing measures.

So far, Kentucky has vaccinated more than 1.5 million unique individuals against COVID-19, and all Kentuckians 16 and older are now eligible to receive their shot. Beshear said the effort to vaccinate another million Kentuckians could take roughly four to six weeks.

"Four weeks would take all of you calling and signing up for every single opening that's out there," the governor said during his Monday afternoon press conference.

Beshear said the state continues to monitor coronavirus "variants of concern," which health officials believe are able to spread faster. Kentucky has identified 111 cases of the B117 variant statewide, including 20 cases in Kenton County, 10 in Boone County and eight in Campbell County as of Thursday.

Kentucky is now seeing a plateau in new cases, and the state's test positivity rate is now 3.08%.

Since March 2020, 433,085 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,250 have died of the virus. Currently, 379 Kentuckians are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 92 people in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

NKY Health reports 495 active coronavirus cases in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties, and 40,345 people have recovered from the virus Monday. Since the pandemic began, 423 Northern Kentuckians have died from the virus. Track the spread on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

