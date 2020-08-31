Beshear reports 381 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 381 new cases of COVID-19, 43 of which were in children under 18, for a total of 48,396 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

Beshear also reported three new deaths Monday, raising the total to 933 virus-related deaths in Kentucky.

“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Beshear said in a news release Sunday. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, mask up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”

NKY Health reported that 3,750 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 89 people have reportedly died of the virus. The health department reports 696 active cases and 2,965 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Monday.

In Northern Kentucky schools on Friday, three total active cases were reported out of Diocese of Covington schools, including two students at Covington Catholic High School and one case at St. Paul Catholic School. Neither school has reported any staff testing positive for COVID-19. Lindeman Elementary School, part of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, reported one COVID-19 case in a staff member Friday.

Northern Kentucky University also reported three active COVID-19 cases in students as of Friday's report. The university did not report any staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

NKY counties in COVID-19 'yellow zone'

Several Northern Kentucky counties, including Boone and Kenton counties, have positivity rates between 5% and 10%, according to the latest White House report.

That puts them in the White House's "yellow" zone, a step below the "red" zone denoting a 10% or greater positivity rate. Now, 14 counties of Kentucky's 120 counties are currently in the red zone, down from 16.

White House data shows most Northern Kentucky counties are in the "yellow zone" with coronavirus positivity rates between 5% and 10%. Beshear has said the Trump administration's rating system may determine future actions in different counties, possibly including another recommended delay for in-person schooling in red counties.

Changing guidance for childcare

Health and Family Services Sec. Eric Friedlander announced changes to previous guidance on childcare centers as new COVID-19 case numbers in Kentucky plateau.

The new guidance included increasing capacity from 10 to 15 children in licensed facilities.

Additionally, certified homes, licensed infant and 1-year-old classrooms can return to typical group size.

Beshear announced that COVID-19 has been reported in 168 total facilities, with 134 childcare staff and 107 children inside facilities testing positive statewide.

Where to find free COVID-19 tests

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics now offers free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger.

The site, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing will be available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing .

To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here .

Team Kentucky Fund raised $3.5M for those in need

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced that the Team Kentucky Fund has garnered over $3.5 million in donations, and nearly $800,000 has been issued through the program.

So far, the state has issued 2,421 vouchers for the program, serving just over 1,000 Kentucky households. More than $400,000 distributed through the program has gone toward paying rent, plus roughly $100,000 each for mortgages, electricity and food.

To apply for a voucher, visit teamkyfund.ky.gov. To donate, visit donate.ky.gov.

Watch a replay of the briefing in the player below: