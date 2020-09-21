Beshear: Ky. COVID-19 positivity rate down, weekly case numbers still 'too high'

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky's coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 3.77% Monday, marking one week that Kentucky has seen a positivity rate below 4%.

The governor said the falling positivity rate indicates that Kentucky is finding more asymptomatic patients by ramping up testing. As of Monday, the state had administered more than 1.1 million tests since March.

“It’s going to be a real challenge for us to keep this positivity rate low, which comes down to all of you -- every Kentuckian,” Beshear said, calling on people to mask up, keep their distance and limit gatherings.

Despite the lower rate, Beshear said the number of weekly cases, roughly 4,000 per week since July 20, is still too high.

“We gotta do what it takes to have fewer new weekly cases, because the number of Kentuckians we lose is based on a pretty simple equation: the total number of cases times our mortality rate," the governor said.

Beshear also announced one new virus-related death and 406 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 67 cases in children under age 18.

Kentucky has seen at least 61,917 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,112 total deaths as of Monday. So far, more than 11,283 people who had the virus have reportedly recovered. The governor Kentucky has now administered more than 1.1 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

NKY Health reported that 4,293 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 92 people have reportedly died of the virus. The health department reports 728 active cases and 3,386 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Monday.

Ky. applies for more unemployment aid

Kentucky has now applied for an additional three weeks of federal assistance for people facing unemployment. The three weeks would net an extra $400 for those who qualify, dating back to the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.

If approved, those who qualify would include those who have self-certified as unemployed and those who are already eligible for $100 in unemployment assistance in Kentucky.

The application for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program is similar to an application the state filed in August .

COVID-19 cases in schools

In Northern Kentucky schools as of the latest report Saturday, Beechwood Elementary School (Beechwood Independent Schools) reported one active case of COVID-19. Campbell Ridge Elementary School (Campbell Co. Schools) reported one staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and Ft. Wright Elementary School (Kenton Co. Schools) also reported one staff case.

There are now five total active cases out of Diocese of Covington schools, including two student cases at Covington Catholic, one case at St. Paul Catholic School, one at St. Mary Catholic School and one at St. Patrick Catholic School in Maysville.

Lindeman Elementary School, part of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, reported one COVID-19 case in a staff member. Bracken County High School reported a staff member who tested positive has recovered.

Northern Kentucky University reports six active COVID-19 cases in students as of the most recent report on Saturday. Two students there have recovered from the virus, and the university has not reported any staff cases of COVID-19. Thomas More University also reported two active student cases and zero staff cases. Gateway Community & Technical College reports one active staff case.

Where to find free COVID-19 tests

The CDC, which had reversed its guidance on getting tested after exposure to someone with coronavirus, reversed guidance back over the weekend. The health organization recommends people who come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus get tested themselves.

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offers free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing .

To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here .

