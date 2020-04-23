Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear releases information on Phase I healthcare services reopening

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- In his Thursday news conference, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear released information on Phase I healthcare services reopening.

On Monday, April 27, the state will begin a phased, gradual reopening of services for non-urgent healthcare services, including diagnostic radiology and lab services for the following locations:



Healthcare clinics & medical offices

physical therapy settings & chiropractic offices

optometrists

dental offices (with enhanced aerosol protections

In all of the upcoming phases, the governor's reopening plan emphasizes telehealth over in-person care in all cases, but healthcare facilites that reopen must follow these guidelines:



No visitors allowed except when necessary for end-of-life, vulnerable populations or minors and then only when essential.

Traditional waiting room facilities will be eliminated and non-tradition alternatives must be followed.

Six feet of social distance must be maintained at all times.

All healthcare workers and patients must be screened for high temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival to the premises.

A plan must be put into place for extra cleaning and sanitizing.

A plan for enhanced hand washing & sanitizing.

Each healthcare service must be able to supply proper amounts of PPE through normal supply methods.

All healthcare workers and patients must wear surgical or procedural masks while in all healthcare settings.

Beshear also reported 161 new cases and six new virus-related deaths Thursday for a total of 191 total deaths and 3,481 total positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

By Thursday, roughly 43,000 people total have been tested for the virus.

Beshear announced Wednesday that starting next week, any Kentuckian who wants a drive-thru coronavirus test will be able to get a test at one of several sites across the commonwealth.

He said new testing sites in Louisville and Lexington will open next week, Monday through Friday, in communities with large African American populations, Beshear said during his briefing Wednesday.

Through a new partnership with Walgreens, first responders and members of at-risk populations can get tested for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in Lexington beginning Friday.

NKY Health reported Tuesday four more people had died of coronavirus in Northern Kentucky counties, including two Kenton County residents in their 60s and 80s, a Grant County resident in their 70s and a Campbell County resident in their 80s. NKY Health reports 27 Northern Kentuckians from Boone, Campbell, Kenton and Grant County have died due to coronavirus.