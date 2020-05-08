Beshear: Salons, barbershops, funeral homes and others can open later in May

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky's plans to reopen more businesses across the commonwealth later this month at his press briefing Friday.

At his Friday briefing, Beshear unveiled more types of businesses that can reopen this month. Notably, funeral homes are permitted to reopen May 20, the same day houses of worship can begin holding limited in-person services.

Hair salons, barbershops, massage therapy and various cosmetology services can reopen on May 25.

On Thursday, the governor announced restaurants across Kentucky can reopen with outdoor seating only at 33% capacity starting May 22. Bars will likely remain closed until July, her said. As part of Phase 2 of Kentucky's plan to reopen, Beshear announced that movie theaters and fitness centers can begin to reopen starting June 1. Camp grounds, both public and private, can reopen June 11. Childcare and youth sports can resume June 15.

Phase 3 of Kentucky's reopening includes gatherings of 50 people, though Beshear could not give a specific date for the transition. It's still unclear if public pools, including apartment complex pools, would be able to reopen in summer due to the inability for people using them to properly social distance.

Testing in long-term care facilities

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Sec. Eric Friedlander also announced a plan to increase testing at long term care facilities on Friday.

“We have a plan in place where we are going to test facilities all across the commonwealth -- all of our facilities," Friedlander said.

So far, the state has conducted testing at roughly 10% of its long-term care facilities at this time. Those facilities in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 cases may receive testing help before facilities in counties not as hard-hit comes to certain facilities, Friedlander said.

In some cases, Gravity Labs in Covington will supply test kits to be sent to facilities where they can collect samples and send them back. Norton Health will help collect samples at facilities that need it, Friedlander said.

According to the Cabinet's May 8 report, the following Northern Kentucky long-term care facilities has seen positive coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths since March 7:

Boonespring Transitional Care Center

-1 positive staff

Bridge Point Center

- 10 positive residents

Florence Park Nursing and Rehab

- 23 positive residents

- 2 resident deaths

- 5 positive staff

Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital

- 1 positive resident

Coldspring Transitional Care Center

- 15 positive residents

- 6 resident deaths

- 8 positive staff

Highlands Springs Transitional Care Center

- 1 positive resident

- 1 resident death

Grant Manor

- 3 positive residents

Atria Summit Hills (Assisted Living)

- 1 positive resident

Baptist Village Care Center

- 1 positive staff

Madonna Manor

- 1 positive resident

- 1 resident death

- 1 positive staff

Rosedale Green

- 63 positive residents

- 21 resident deaths

- 22 positive staff

St. Charles Center Village (independent living and personal care)

- 1 positive resident; 1 resident death

Additional testing

Beshear also announced new coronavirus testing locations Thursday, including two in Bluegrass Urgent Cares located in Northern Kentucky. You can find those new testing sites here.

Beshear had previously announced a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to start a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Erlanger opening May 11. The free testing site on 25 Atlantic Ave will be open to anyone by appointment only until at least May 15. Call 1-800-737-7900 to make an appointment.

Currently, there are dozens of drive-thru testing sites across Kentucky provided by Kroger Health. Find more information on those drive-thru sites here.

Starting Monday, all Kentucky workers and customers inside reopened businesses will be required to wear cloth masks. Beshear said Monday that businesses looking to buy masks from the state can visit KyChamber.com/MaskOrderForm. For hand sanitizer, visit KyHandSanitizer.com.

KY coronavirus numbers

On Friday, Beshear announced four new virus-related deaths and 176 new cases across the commonwealth. Among the new cases are several young people, including a 1-year-old child in Kenton County, an 18-year-old in Boone County, a 20-year-old in Kenton County and a 21-year-old from Boone County.

So far, there have been 298 virus-related deaths statewide and 6,288 total positive COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, more than 2,200 people have recovered from the virus and 86,428 total people have been tested.

On Friday, NKY Health reported 42 deaths and 700 total positive cases in Kenton, Boone, Campbell and Grant counties.