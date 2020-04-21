KHSAA: Spring sports canceled for Kentucky high schools

Spring sports are canceled for high schools in Kentucky, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to close all K-12 schools to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

"This means the termination of the Archery, Bass Fishing, Esports, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, and Track & Field seasons," the KHSAA said.

Additionally, 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, according to KHSAA.

