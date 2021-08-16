Kettering Health limits visitors to prevent further spread of COVID

Kettering Health is limiting patients to one visitor at a time to help limit the further spread of COVID-19.

The health system announced the visitor policy update Monday amid the rapid increase in coronavirus cases across the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday reported 118 hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19, which was the fifth day in the past week of more than 100 daily hospitalizations.

Patients and those coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization or outpatient procedure beginning Tuesday will be allowed only one visitor at a time.

There are exceptions including:

Neonatal intensive care patients may have up to two visitors

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have one additional person

Patients younger than 18 may have two visitors; one must be a parent or guardian

No visitation by anyone younger than 18

No visitation for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy

End-of-life care will be handled on a case-by-case basis

For more information on visitor exceptions, visit their website.