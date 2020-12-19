Menu

Kentucky using $51M for employer COVID-19 unemployment costs

Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 19, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he is using $51.5 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide relief from unemployment costs for more than 1,500 employers.

In a news release Friday, the Democrat said those impacted will be public schools, universities, government entities and nearly 1,000 nonprofits.

Beshear’s Labor Cabinet says that during the pandemic, the federal government has let states provide relief to employers that reimburse the state 100% on employment claims paid on their behalf, bringing their share down to 50%.

Beshear’s action Friday covers the other half owed by the employers.

Unemployment charges will resume to contributing and reimbursing employers starting Jan. 1, the news release said.

Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has seen more than 1.3 million unemployment insurance claims.

