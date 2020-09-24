Kentucky sees 746 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced 745 new cases of COVID-19, including 107 cases in children under age 18. The governor reported 13 new virus-related deaths in Kentucky at his news briefing Thursday.

Kentucky's coronavirus positivity rate now sits at 4.57%. Kentucky has seen at least 64,158 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,137 as of Thursday.

So far, more than 11,570 people who had the virus have reportedly recovered from COVID-19. The governor said Kentucky has now administered more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

NKY Health reported that 4,437 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 93 people have reportedly died of the virus. The health department reports 730 active cases and 3,614 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in schools

Beshear said this coming Monday, an online dashboard for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky's schools will launch, along with new color-coded guidance for holding in-person and/or online classes.

In Northern Kentucky schools as of the latest report Thursday, Beechwood Elementary School (Beechwood Independent Schools) reported one active case of COVID-19. Campbell Ridge Elementary School (Campbell Co. Schools) reported one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Ft. Wright Elementary School (Kenton Co. Schools) also reports one staff case. Dixie Heights High School (Kenton Co. Schools) reports one student case, and James A. Caywood Elementary School (Kenton Co. Schools) reports one student and one staff case.

Walton-Verona Middle School reports one staff case and one student case, while Walton-Verona High School reports one staff case. Both schools are part of the Walton-Verona Independent School District.

In Boone County Schools, Chester Goodridge Elementary reported two total cases in staff members, and Stephens Elementary School reports one student case and one staff case. Ignite Institute reports two students and two staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Conner High School reports one staff case, Larry A. Ryle High School reports one student case, and Randall K. Cooper High School reports one staff case.

There are now five total active cases out of Diocese of Covington schools, including two student cases at Covington Catholic, one case at St. Paul Catholic School, one at St. Mary Catholic School and one at St. Patrick Catholic School in Maysville. Notre Dame Academy also reports one active COVID-19 case in a staff member.

Lindeman Elementary School, part of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, reported one COVID-19 case in a staff member.

Northern Kentucky University reports 19 active COVID-19 cases in students as of the most recent report on Thursday. Two students there have recovered from the virus, and the university has not reported any staff cases of COVID-19. Thomas More University also reported two active student cases and zero staff cases on its main campus, with an additional student case at its Center for Health Science in Edgewood. Gateway Community & Technical College reports one active staff case.

Where to find a testing center in NKY

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offers free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria.

The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing.To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here.