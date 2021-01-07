Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kentucky reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jan 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 19:12:47-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state had a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 5,742.

Kentucky also saw its highest positivity rate since May 5 at 11.7%, he said. The positivity rate reflects the rate of testing that shows a positive result.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” Beshear said in a news release.

He also reported 34 deaths in the state Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Local News

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes co-anchor Adrian Whitsett!