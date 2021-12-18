Watch
Kentucky reports first case of the omicron variant

Governor Beshear will provide more details on Saturday afternoon
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S. There is much that is unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious than previous versions, makes people sicker or more easily thwarts the vaccine or breaks through the immunity that people get from a bout of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 20:48:43-05

FRANKFORT, Ky — Kentucky confirmed its first case of the omicron variant on Friday.

Governor Beshear said he will join Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, on 1:00 p.m. Saturday with more details.

The news comes as the latest Kentucky COVID-19 report shows the fourth straight day of 2,000 or more new cases.

2,582 new cases were reported Friday, 35 more Kentuckians have died from the virus, and the positivity rate is the highest it's been in a week at 8.94%.

This is a developing story.

