Kentucky reports 782 new virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 782 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear continued to push for a goal of 2.5 million vaccinations in the state.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced that reaching the 2.5 million benchmark would allow for the end of capacity restrictions at most of the state’s businesses and venues.

“The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses,” Beshear said in a news release Wednesday.

More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the governor’s office said.

The state reported 14 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, and a positivity rate of 3.3%. There have been 6,285 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.

