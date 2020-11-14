Menu

Kentucky reports 3,303 new COVID-19 cases, setting a new record

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-14 17:54:48-05

Kentucky on Saturday reported another record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases, mirroring an ongoing nationwide trend.

The Kentucky Health Department recorded 3,303 new diagnoses Saturday, up from 3,169 the day before. Over 400 of the new patients are children.

Health officials also reported 11 new deaths.

Kentucky’s numbers are low compared to neighboring states such as Ohio and Indiana, both of which set new-case records exceeding 8,000 between Monday and Saturday. The state’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive results out of all tests performed — was 8.95% on Saturday to Indiana’s staggering 21.5%

But placed on a graph, the case numbers in all three states tell the same story: An early autumn lull giving way to a full-throttle spike. Numbers that were alarming Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky officials in late October would be a relief if they were reported Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear warned in a news release that his government could take “additional steps” to curb the spread if Kentuckians can’t do it on their own.

“If we’re not careful, it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago,” he said.

