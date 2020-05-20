Menu

Kentucky plans to reopen courts with restrictions

Posted at 7:11 PM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 19:11:48-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new order says state courts in Kentucky will reopen for hearings on civil and criminal cases starting next month.

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John Minton Jr. announced Friday that the proceedings will resume on June 1. Jury trials are still postponed until August.

Minton says the courts should conduct remote hearings for cases unless the judge determines the hearings need to be held in-person.

The in-person cases will be restricted to 33% of the courtroom's capacity.

Face coverings will be required for the public and employees entering a courthouse.

Those who have experienced symptoms of the new coronavirus are urged not to enter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
