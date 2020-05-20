Kentucky plans to reopen courts with restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new order says state courts in Kentucky will reopen for hearings on civil and criminal cases starting next month.

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John Minton Jr. announced Friday that the proceedings will resume on June 1. Jury trials are still postponed until August.

Minton says the courts should conduct remote hearings for cases unless the judge determines the hearings need to be held in-person.

The in-person cases will be restricted to 33% of the courtroom's capacity.

Face coverings will be required for the public and employees entering a courthouse.

Those who have experienced symptoms of the new coronavirus are urged not to enter.

