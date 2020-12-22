Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kentucky governor, lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Credit: KY Governor's communications office
2020-12-22_10b_Gov-Beshear-vaccinated.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-22 11:11:18-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Together with top state lawmakers, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, first lady Britainy Beshear, received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

The Democratic governor thanked the top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, for joining him in “setting the right example for the people of Kentucky.”

The head of the Kentucky national guard, lieutenant governor, and state police commissioner will receive vaccines on Wednesday, Beshear said.

“As more quantities become available we will be providing them to more officeholders and or critical physicians,” he said. “Again, we’re doing this in a way that preserves 99.99% of these for front-line workers and for long-term care but builds confidence as we go.”

About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Local News

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes co-anchor Adrian Whitsett!