Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear orders non-essential retail businesses to close statewide

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

In a news briefing Sunday evening, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential retail businesses in the state of Kentucky closed as of 8 p.m. Monday.

He listed grocery stores, home-improvement stores and liquor stores as examples of businesses which would remain open.

Beshear said there are now 103 cases of Kentucky residents infected with COVID-19. That number is up from the 87 Beshear reported on Saturday.

There have been three confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus in the state of Kentucky.

Beshear reinforced the idea that restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery options would be allowed to continue doing so.

On Tuesday, March 17, Besher closed adult daycares and criticized those who were not complying with social distancing mandates.

