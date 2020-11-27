Kentucky breaks COVID-19 daily case record on Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,870 cases of new coronavirus cases and 32 new deaths were reported on Thanksgiving, the highest number of daily statewide cases and the second-highest number of new COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

“These new case reports are truly alarming," Beshear said in a release Friday. "Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up. Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times."

On Friday, Beshear reported 1,747 new cases and four virus-related deaths. Since the pandemic began in March, Kentucky has reported 171,755 total positive COVID-19 cases and 1,871 virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations remained high over the holiday, with 1,714 Kentuckians currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 390 people in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.

"Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases," the governor said.

Kentucky has administered more than 2.7 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and more than 27,866 people have reportedly recovered from coronavirus. Kentucky's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dipped slightly to 8.85% on Friday.

All but five Kentucky counties have moved into the "red" on the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map on Tuesday, indicating "critical" spread in those areas of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. Currently, sweeping pandemic restrictions are in effect for restaurants and bars, schools, venues, gyms and home gatherings through Dec. 13.

NKY Health is currently switching its data source for its public COVID-19 dashboard to start using the state contact tracing database Nov. 30. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, NKY Health will not update this dashboard.

Where to get tested for free in NKY

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offer free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing. To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here.