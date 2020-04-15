Menu

Kentucky attorney general warns of coronavirus scams

Kentucky capitol
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 15, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning people about new scams related to the coronavirus that are being aimed at Medicaid recipients.

Cameron said in a statement that scammers may target beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

He says tips to avoid becoming a victim include seeking advice from a licensed healthcare provider if coronavirus symptoms occur and only using testing sites approved to test for COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Medicaid fraud should contact the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.

