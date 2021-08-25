How did incentives affect COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Ohio and Kentucky offered people who received the COVID-19 vaccine the chance to win one million dollars and other cash prizes, and Indiana offered people a box of Girl Scout cookies. So how did these incentives affect vaccination rates?

During Ohio's Vax-a-Million giveaway more than 500,000 people started receiving the vaccine. This resulted in about 3.5 million people registering for the million dollar prize. Now, about six million Ohioans, or 51% of Ohio's population, have received the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In Kentucky about 850,000 people have entered the state's giveaway. This resulted in about 2.5 million total Kentuckians, or 56% of Kentucky's population, being vaccinated, according to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

In Indiana about 3.3 million people, or 50% of the state's population, have been vaccinated without a million dollar lottery in place, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Looking at percentages, the incentives didn't have a major impact as Indiana's vaccination rate is about the same as Ohio's.