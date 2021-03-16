Menu

Hamilton County 'Relief-a-thon' livestream set for Tuesday night

Hamilton County
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece announced the task force on Feb. 3, 2021 during the county's weekly COVID-19 briefing.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 16, 2021
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece is hosting a "Relief-a-thon" livestream Tuesday night to help people get the financial assistance they need to get through the pandemic.

The telethon-style livestream is meant to help people who are financially struggling to connect with the resources they need to get through the pandemic. There are 20 groups, including churches, local nonprofit organizations and more who are participating in the event.

Some of the resources available to those who call in include food, mental health and small business assistance.

"We have almost over $100 million to be available in Hamilton County to help you," Reece said. "You will be able to talk to someone, you'll be able to get an appointment... and you'll be able to be connected to help."

You can learn more about the event and watch the livestream on Facebook from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and by clicking here. You can also connect with Hamilton County relief resources by clicking here.

