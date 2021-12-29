Watch
Governor: Record number of Ohioans in hospital from COVID-19

Daniel Cole/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, nurses transfer a sixteen-year-old patient suffering from COVID-19 into the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France. COVID-19 patients occupy 88% of the Marseille region's intensive care beds, and virus pressure on French hospitals is steadily rising in recent weeks despite curfews and other restrictions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:06:19-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit a pandemic record high.

The governor says the vast majority of the ill are unvaccinated and he urged people to consider vaccinations as the best protection against the coronavirus.

DeWine made the announcement as he mobilized an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals.

That brings the number of Guard members helping Ohio hospitals deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases to 2,400. State data shows 5,356 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Ohio Hospital Association is asking all Ohio schools to consider mandatory mask wearing as cases continue to spike.

In the Tri-State, cases have jumped above 16% for positivity rates among those who tested for COVID-19.

