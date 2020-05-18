LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear briefs Ky. on businesses opening this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on coronavirus cases and plans to reopen businesses around the commonwealth Monday.

What opens this week in Kentucky?

Kentucky reopened government offices and agencies on Monday.

Retailers, including flea markets, can open Wednesday, May 20. Funeral homes are also permitted to reopen Wednesday, the same day houses of worship can begin holding limited in-person services.

Kentuckians can gather in groups of 10 people or fewer starting Friday, May 22. Beshear advised people hold these gatherings outdoors and with social distancing precautions. Additionally, the governor's restrictions on interstate travel will expire Friday.

Restaurants can reopen at 33% capacity with outdoor seating starting Friday. Beshear said bars will likely remain closed until July because it's harder to regulate social distancing inside bars than in restaurants, but he said bars can still operate as restaurants by offering food service at tables outside.

KY coronavirus numbers

So far, there have been 334 virus-related deaths and 7,935 total positive COVID-19 cases statewide. More than 2,700 people have recovered from coronavirus, and more than 145,238 people have been tested.

NKY Health reported 877 cases of COVID-19 in four Northern Kentucky counties and 51 total deaths Friday.

Pediatric inflammatory syndrome

State leaders had previously announced that a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old had contracted a COVID-19-related "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome."

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the 10-year-old in Kentucky had been put on a ventilator in critical condition due to a COVID-19-related inflammatory syndrome that affects young people. Beshear said that the child has been taken off a ventilator as his condition improves, and the 16-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Stack said symptoms of this immune system syndrome vary, and possible symptoms include fever, rash, abdominal pain mimicking appendicitis, gastrointestinal problems and respiratory problems.

The syndrome, which Stack says is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, first appeared in New York state, which has been hard-hit with coronavirus cases.

