1,149 total coronavirus cases in Kentucky, according to Governor Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear said there have been 1,149 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, which is 147 new cases since Monday.

At his news conference Tuesday, Beshear said there have been 65 total virus-related deaths.

Seven of those deaths are newly reported as of April 7.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 155 confirmed cases in four of the region's counties Tuesday. That includes 13 total deaths.

