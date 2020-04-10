Beshear: Kentuckians who attend mass gatherings this weekend will be ordered to quarantine

Editor’s note: With our coronavirus coverage, our goal is not to alarm you but to equip you with the information you need. We will try to keep things in context and focus on helping you make decisions. See a list of resources and frequently asked questions here.

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear warned any Kentuckians planning to attend an in-person mass gathering this weekend that they will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Beshear said anyone seen attending a mass gathering will be notified it is "misdemeanor violation" of the governor's emergency orders.

Kentucky State Police officers will report the license plate numbers of any cars seen at these mass gatherings to local health officials, who will contact people associated with those vehicles and require them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” Beshear said Friday. “What we’re asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

He said officials are aware of a handful of churches still planning to hold in-person services for Easter Sunday. Beshear's order does not target worship services specifically, but any mass gathering where coronavirus could spread.

At his briefing Friday, Beshear reported 242 new reported cases of coronavirus in the state, which brings the total to 1,693.

Beshear also reported 11 new deaths, which brings the statewide total to 90.

At his daily briefing, he also put out a plea for continued donations of PPE. Beshear said the best way for Kentucky state agencies and healthcare officials to get the protective gear they need is from donations by businesses or individuals.