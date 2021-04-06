Flying Pig officials hopeful new state guidelines will let them run in 2021

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s Flying Pig Marathon usually packs the streets, but in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually. A handful of people made their own finish line – but organizers couldn’t safely hold the massive race, a fact which could be changing.

“I’m not exaggerating when I tell you it gives me goosebumps. I’m elated,” Pigworks president and CEO Iris Simpson said.

Organizers are looking at Halloween as a potential date for the 23rd Flying Pig Marathon – hoping to combine it with the Queen Bee Weekend. None of that is set in stone, but organizers said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Monday removing capacity limits at outdoor events is a step in the right direction.

“I’m very proud and pleased to say that our staff, again, has worked diligently to make sure we’re going to be ready to pull the trigger.” Simpson said.

DeWine consolidated the state health orders Monday. For outdoor events, he’s recommending people keep their groups to 10 or fewer people and asking those groups to stay six feet apart from each other.

“We know a lot more today that when we started,” DeWine said. “For example, the power of these masks.”

Pigworks, the group that organizes the Flying Pig Marathon and other Cincinnati Races said it could have some events as early as this summer, but that depends on approval from health officials.

“We will be doing all we can to keep it safe, to follow the guidelines,” Simpson said.

The simplified health order focuses on emphasizing things that people have already been doing and Gov. DeWine is asking people to use common sense and stay safe.

“Simple steps can save lives and put this pandemic behind us,” Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.

