Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FEMA will open financial aid for COVID-19 funerals on Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO staff
FEMA to cover funeral expenses from COVID-19 deaths.png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:28:35-04

Families struggling to cover the cost of a COVID-19-related funeral can apply for help from the federal government starting April 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.

FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Fund is designed to help recoup the cost of a funeral during the pandemic. Beneficiaries can receive up to $9,000 per funeral.

Anyone who paid for a COVID-19 victim’s funeral after Jan. 20, 2020, can apply for reimbursement over the phone by calling 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST.

According to a news release from Hamilton County, Ohio, funerals covered by the fund are those held for patients who died in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020, and have a death certificate confirming their death was attributed to COVID-19.

Surviving applicants should have a death certificate confirming the patient’s cause of death, receipts showing the cost of the funeral and proof of any funds received from other sources, including funeral insurance.

“Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option was chosen in the application,” according to Hamilton County spokesperson Becca Doris.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Stream local news anytime!