FEMA will open financial aid for COVID-19 funerals on Monday

Families struggling to cover the cost of a COVID-19-related funeral can apply for help from the federal government starting April 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.

FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Fund is designed to help recoup the cost of a funeral during the pandemic. Beneficiaries can receive up to $9,000 per funeral.

Anyone who paid for a COVID-19 victim’s funeral after Jan. 20, 2020, can apply for reimbursement over the phone by calling 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST.

According to a news release from Hamilton County, Ohio, funerals covered by the fund are those held for patients who died in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020, and have a death certificate confirming their death was attributed to COVID-19.

Surviving applicants should have a death certificate confirming the patient’s cause of death, receipts showing the cost of the funeral and proof of any funds received from other sources, including funeral insurance.

“Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option was chosen in the application,” according to Hamilton County spokesperson Becca Doris.