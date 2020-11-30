Diocese of Covington schools will continue virtual learning

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Diocese of Covington will continue with virtual learning after a federal appeals panel granted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for a stay of his executive order on Sunday.

The Diocese of Covington had previously set a date of Dec. 2 to return to schools after a federal court halted Beshear’s initial order to require all middle and high schools to continue with remote learning until January. Elementary schools may reopen Dec. 7 if the county they are located in is not in a “red zone,” the highest category for COVID-19 incidence rates.

In a letter to parents, Diocese of Covington superintendent Kendra McGuire expressed disappointment in the ruling.

"As the reality of this situation settles in, I am left with sadness over what our children will miss over these next few weeks. We have just started the Advent season. During this time our children would have attended Mass, spent time in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and had the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Penance. We would have prayed and taught the lessons of Advent as a faith community to help prepare our hearts for the celebration of Christmas."

Beshear announced 2,124 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-highest Monday on record, as well as 12 virus-related deaths. Kentucky has reported 179,041 total positive COVID-19 cases and 1,908 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.