CVG worker tests positive for COVID-19

HEBRON, Ky. -- A worker at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus/COVID-19, CVG announced Tuesday.

The "CVG badgeholder" last worked at the airport's Terminal facilities and Concourse A during the overnight hours of March 22 and 23, airport officials said in a statement.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department notified the airport of the positive test on Tuesday, and officials have since restricted access and are deep cleaning areas where the individual worked.

"This person did not have prolonged close contact with passengers, and employees who may have been in contact with this person have been notified," the statement read. "Employees and passengers should know that the general risk of exposure to COVID-19 while working or transiting through CVG remains very low."

“I send this individual my sincere best wishes for a speedy and full recovery,” said CVG CEO Candace McGraw. “I want to reiterate my thanks to all of the dedicated employees at the CVG campus who continue to report for duty to ensure our airport remains operational, clean and safe for those who have a need to travel.”

Most of the airport's administrative employees are working remotely except for employees "whose job functions are critical for safety and security, operations, and maintenance and cleaning." The airport has also taken steps to deep clean high traffic areas and offer hand sanitizer and wipes throughout the airport.

Airport restaurants and bars have closed dining areas, and concessions remain open for takeaway and carryout.

