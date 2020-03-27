Covington bans sports, other activities in playgrounds, parks

COVINGTON, Ky. – Basketball rims and soccer posts have been removed and playground equipment has been blocked off.

The City of Covington effectively banned sports and many other recreational activities at playgrounds and parks Friday, including those owned by schools, churches and non-profit organizations.

Mayor Joe Meyer signed an executive order that prohibits the use of basketball courts, soccer fields and baseball fields as well as slides, swings and jungle gyms. It also closes shelters.

A city release said it’s necessary to limit COVID-19 spread because people have been ignoring warnings about "social distancing" and "safe usage.”

"Our families and kids are using our playgrounds in outrageous numbers, and usually that's a great problem to have," Meyer said. "But in a time when we're desperate to slow the spread of this disease, that type of use is reckless, and we simply can't allow it.”

For now, greenspace and hiking and biking paths at places like Devou Park, Riverfront Commons and the Licking River Greenway & Trail will remain open. But they will be blocked off as well if users ignore social distancing, the release said.

City officials said they were following Gov. Andy Beshear's guidance on restricting activities in parks and playgrounds.

"If you're going to a park and playing a game of basketball, you're spreading the coronavirus right now," Beshear said Thursday. "If people aren't observing social distancing, shut them down.”

The city said it hopes, in particular, to keep youth from spreading the highly contagious virus, which is especially dangerous to the elderly and people with high-risk health conditions like heart disease.

Louisville, Newport and Independence have taken similar action, the release said.

Covington Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said health officials and other leaders have expressed increasing concern about crowding at parks and playgrounds.

"I understand completely the desire for kids to get out and play (and adults to socialize), but letting them do it in close contact with each other defeats the whole purpose of social distancing and the whole reason that schools were shut down to begin with," Smith said.

