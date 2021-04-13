Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations available at Board of Elections Thursday

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Hamilton County Public Health Department made 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses available Thursday at the Board of Elections in Norwood, according to a news release put out Tuesday evening.

The vaccinations will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, no appointment is necessary, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m or while supplies last.

“We’re working to make vaccine easily available to all,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “Offering a no-appointment clinic should capture some of the folks who have waited to schedule their vaccine.”

Scheduled appointments can still be made using the ArmorVax app. Instructions for downloading the app can be found here.

People who don’t have internet access can dial 211 for assistance scheduling.